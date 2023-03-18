Fomer Minister predicts coalition government after 2023 polls

EXILED former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has predicted dialogue and the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) after this year’s general elections.

Mzembi, has been holed up in South Africa since the 2017 coup which hounded him and other members of Zanu-PF’s G40 faction out of the country.

“… what I see coming (is a) constitutional stalemate which may be predicated by a defaulted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report if challenged. It will usher us to the next stage of political engagement and inclusive dialogue,” said Mzembi.

“These are not my feelings I am expressing, I am just analysing what is going on and what can possibly happen.”

The last GNU was formed in 2009 between the opposition MDCs and the ruling Zanu-PF. It was led by late former President Robert Mugabe and his nemesis, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai until 2013 when the arrangement ended.

Mugabe and Tsvangirai’s GNU paused a decade-long economic crisis that had eroded salaries and destroyed livelihoods across the country.

Source – online

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...