Double-dipping Welshman Ncube Expels Senior Officials For Flirting With Mwonzora

THE Professor Welshman Ncube led MDC has expelled three of its senior party officials who were recently suspended over allegations of hobnobbing with the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Professor‘s Ncube is part of the MDC Alliance which contested the previous elections under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa.

The officials Shupikai Mandaza (Deputy national chairperson), Christopher Monera (Secretary for policy) and Munhango Musevenzo were expelled after they snubbed the party’s disciplinary hearing committee.

The party’s disciplinary committee chairperson Pharaoh Jele, on 20 August wrote letters to the affected individuals notifying them of the development.

“This is to advice that the national disciplinary committee met as scheduled on August 20 in your absence to consider the charges leveled against you as set out in my letter summoning you to appear before the disciplinary committee and found you guilty of all the charges and further resolved to expel you from the party with immediate effect.

“Accordingly please be informed that your membership of the party has been terminated with effect from mid-day August 20. You are advised to hand over whatever property or material including party regalia that maybe in your possession to the office of the secretary general,” reads one of the letters addressed to Mandaza.

The letter was also copied to the party’s president and secretary –general.

The chairman stated one of the accused Gift Kurupati reportedly requested the postponement of the hearing. The three officials could not be reached for comment. – Newzim