‘Doctors sympathetic to opposition killing ruling party officials in hospital’, says Zimbabwean govt

The Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, has said there are theories suggesting that some professional doctors are deliberately killing political players.
He made the remarks on Twitter after one of his followers had alleged that some doctors were violating their professional ethics. One Big Energy had said:
Some of your doctors are acting like mini Josef Mengele,s no ethics.. can you ensure you deal with the issue, saw some lawyer today asking about code of conduct, how do we trust buggers who threaten to withdraw oxygen based on party one supports? Show my tweet to the General he will sort it!
In response, Mangwana said he had made a follow-up on the matter to discover that there were theories which suggest that some doctors were killing some politicians. He said:
I followed that. This is what’s leading to the unfortunate conspiracy theory that there are certain political players being eliminated in hospitals by political activists hiding behind medical qualifications.
While some dismissed Mangwana’s claims as mere hallucinations, some said it was possible hence the need to take action.
When Prof. Mlambo (@MlamboProf) expressed disbelief over the allegations, Mangwana said the “purported doctors brought it up. Not me. Others connected the dots, I amplified.”
The @SeniorDoctors and @ZadhrDoctors should be involved. This issue has the potential to put the entire health sector into jeopardy.
Mangwana’s remarks come amid reports that some political elites including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga prefer getting medical attention abroad as they fear their political opponents might shorten their lives.
Unverified reports also suggest that the ruling ZANU PF has been using medical doctors to kill politicians from the opposition. Source: – Pindula