HARARE – Nelson Chamisa was still unopposed after Midlands province became the fourth of the Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) 13 administrative provinces to make its nominations ahead of the party’s congress at the end of May.

The party’s secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and one of Chamisa’s three deputies Elias Mudzuri are reportedly angling to challenge the 41-year-old, but they must get at least one nomination each.

Midlands on Wednesday voted to have Chamisa as president, to be deputised by Harare East MP Tendai Biti and Lilian Timveous, an MDC senator from Midlands province.

The results were announced on Thursday morning.

Thabitha Khumalo was nominated for the position of chairperson, to be deputised by Happymore Chidziva.

Charlton Hwende picked up a nomination for secretary general, with Nyasha Chikwinya proposed as his deputy.

Tapiwa Mashakada picked up a nomination for treasurer, with Gift Banda nominated to deputise him.

Amos Chibaya was tipped to retain his post as organising secretary deputised by Morgan Ncube, while Jacob Mafume was also nominated to continue as party spokesman deputised by Gweru Urban MP Brian Dube.

The MDC’s branches in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa are considered as provinces, adding to the 10 administrative provinces in Zimbabwe.

The United States was the first to make its nominations, picking Chamisa as leader with Timveous and current vice presidents Welshman Ncube and Morgen Komichi also picking up nominations to stay on.

David Coltart was nominated for treasurer, Hwende for secretary general and Khumalo for chairperson.

Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North both nominated Chamisa as president, with Ncube, Biti and Komichi as his deputies. Khumalo also picked up two nominations for chairperson.

The MDC congress on 24 and 25 May will elect the leader to succeed founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February last year.

The looming congress has divided the party’s leadership, with moves by Mwonzora and Mudzuri to challenge Chamisa heightening tensions. – Source: ZimLive