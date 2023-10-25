Chamisa to sideline Ncube, Biti in talks with Mnangagwa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is plotting to exclude senior opposition members Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti from his engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ruling party has claimed.

During a press briefing after the Politburo meeting, Zanu PF spokesperson Mutsvangwa said the opposition leader was pushing for a political dialogue with Mnangagwa and had asked for his help in “removing” the two.

Recently, Chamisa admitted he had reached out to Zanu PF so the two political rivals could resolve the “issue of a disputed election”.

The opposition has accused Zanu PF of working in cahoots with Sengezo Tshabangu to recall its MPs in order to ensure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, a claim the ruling party has scoffed at.

“We take our party (Zanu PF) issues seriously, we take our membership seriously. We are a mass party and we have a history of our organisation and a history of accountability to our membership. This is in dire contrast to the Wapusa Wapusa party (CCC) where every energy is spent on trying to outwit each other among themselves.

“By simply refusing to partake in conspiratorial democracy. We are not delivering in conspiracy democracy. If Chamisa wants to conspire against his own colleagues using Zanu PF as a cover. Our President has said no. That is why we are saying maybe POLAD is the best option for us to proceed because nobody cheats anybody in POLAD,” Mutsvangwa said.

Chamisa has dismissed POLAD which he says is Mnangagwa’s project. In the previous election, POLAD members failed to get a percent of the vote.

He added Chamisa had said to Mnangagwa “Can you be an accomplice so that l remove Biti and Welshman?”

CCC has refused to acknowledge Mnangagwa’s presidency and demanded a rerun of the harmonised election arguing the polls were a “gigantic fraud”.

Election observer missions including the SADC, EU and Carter Center agreed the elections fell short of expected standards.

Mutsvangwa, however, said the opposition had lost because it was “disorganised”.

Zanu PF will be hosting its annual conference in Gweru on October 27 and 28, something the party’s spokesperson said it was mandated to do, unlike the CCC.

“The contrast, which is the other party CCC, nothing like the organisation, nothing like conferences, nothing like congresses and nothing of any nature which shows the party is organised.

“The leader of CCC gloats about being disorganised. He says being disorganised makes us invisible but the CIO is not a voter. When elections come, you lose.” – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...