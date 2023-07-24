Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him in the past 7 years, despite his countless attempts to reach out to the Zanu PF strongman.

Chamisa says he wanted to share ideas with Mnangagwa on how best to govern Zimbabwe.

Addressing a campaign rally at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo, the opposition leader says the issue is not about grabbing power; it is about crafting the best proposition for the development and true liberation of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa outlined what he termed his “5 critical issues”, including: Restoration of Zimbabwe’s greatness; Value addition and beneficiation; Human capital development; Natural resources development, and restoration of dignity.

Source – online

