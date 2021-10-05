Chamisa says it’s his turn to be President

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said, “WE’RE READY…In 1980,Mugabe was 56, Banana 44, Mnangagwa 37, Rex 31, Tongo would’ve been 42, Joyce 25, Zvinavashe 36, Oppah 22 and Sekuru Chiwenga 23.They were ready to serve and so are we.
The former student leader said those citizens who are not participating in politics are benefitting from the status quo.
One Twitter user asked him if he has, “considered the “rigging” in 2023? Surely you or any other can’t win as all elections in Zimbabwe rigged.”
“Once cheated twice wiser!” Chamisa responded.
A ZANU PF aligned profile ZANU PF Patriots told Chamisa that, “It has never been about being ready, age or generation but what people want. In 2023 it will be what the majority want, their vote will be ultimate.”