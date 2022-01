CCC President, Nelson Chamisa, is in Tanzania where he is meeting with members of the opposition.

Writing on Facebook, Chamisa said:

IN TANZANIA… Building a New African consensus on democratization and transformation. So humbled to be warmly received by @ACTwazalendo party. Africa must be free, united, transformed and shine! Thank you @zittokabwe and team for the great leadership. Asante sana!

Please see pictures of the meeting below.

