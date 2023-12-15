Chamisa lays gauntlet as battle for CCC escalates

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa has accused some party bigwigs of manufacturing lies to confuse and discourage party members.

This comes after Professor Ncube on Wednesday pushed back against pressure from CCC activists demanding that he speak up on the turmoil in the party, insisting that he had no platform to do so.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Advocate Chamisa said, “THANK YOU FELLOW CITIZENS for your full and incredible support against all odds. I salute you. They will manufacture lies to confuse and discourage you. They will write articles to discredit, vilify and malign. Will ignore their diatribe and vitriol. All said and done, and after all this, will have the last laugh. You will never regret. God has given us a season and irrevocable manifold grace. #Godisinit”

CCC is in disarray after August’s election defeat, and the Zanu PF and court-assisted recalls of its elected representatives by Sengezo Tshabangu, who imposed himself as interim secretary general taking advantage of a lack of defined roles in the opposition party.

In the wake of Tshabangu’s recalls of over two dozen MPs and senators and over 60 councillors, the CCC has introduced to the public a structure called the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), as well as releasing a truncated constitution.

Developments in the party have roiled activists who are demanding that party leader Nelson Chamisa’s former deputies in the MDC Alliance, which was abandoned to form the CCC in January 2022, must speak up and condemn Tshabangu.

Ncube and Tendai Biti have conspicuously been absent from the party’s major political gatherings since the elections and Ncube has now confirmed that they have been sidelined.

Chamisa is accused of concentrating power in himself and collapsing the structures he had in MDC Alliance, leading to a fallout with some of the founders of the opposition movement including Biti and Ncube.

