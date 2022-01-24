Chamisa Changes Party Name

HARARE – Nelson Chamisa has formed a new political party – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) – promising to beat all parties in any election.

Addressing a press conference in Harare today, Chamisa said Zimbabweans are charting a new course.

He said the citizen is central to their new thrust. “We have left everything. Gold yellow

“We are number one in the country. Champions are fought by mediocrity. You can’t stop us. Number one. It’s a done deal. The citizen is back at the center. One man one vote … It’s not going to be easy … Citizens turn the turbines of a nation. Every Zimbabwean must be organized for change.

“A new great Zimbabwe is being born. We are here, we are having a new entity and new organizations. We have left the past. We represent new hope, joy, freedom. We represent ideas, solutions …mosaics beauty of our Zimbabweans. A vision that spells glory to everyone.

“We have lost everything except ourselves. If you want MDC Alliance, take it. We cannot be sold. Our conviction to bring change to Zimbabwe is unshaken, it’s indomitable. We keep moving forward. The people have told us to leave the dirty past. We have listened to the people. Key to deliver the platform of transformation. Those other people came after our name …”

He promised to transform lives in Zimbabwe.

“We will go for the side meal as a starter. The main meal is in 2023 and we are ready. The people have spoken. They want change. We want a new game in town …”

Chamisa said there is need to restore the dignity of the people of Zimbabwe.

