CCC Candidate Selections: Bigwigs face stiff competition from students activists

HARARE – Some Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) bigwigs are frantically making a last-minute rush to influence supporters to endorse them in the party’s candidate selection process.

Some of the party bigwigs have been MPs since the year 2000, a year after the opposition MDC was formed.

But now they are being challenged by the party’s “Young Turks” who are challenging the status quo.

According to NewsDay, the nomination process has seen new faces emerging to battle it out for National Assembly, Senate and local authority seats putting the incumbents on the back foot.

Some sitting legislators have been accused of vote-buying and instigating violence against rivals.

CCC founding leader Nelson Chamisa was unanimously endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Violence in Warren Park disrupted the nomination process where incumbent legislator, Shakespeare Hamauswa’s supporters reportedly clashed with rival groups.

Some of the bigwigs who have reportedly been nominated almost unanimously include Tendai Biti of Harare East constituency, Judith Tobaiwa of Kwekwe Central, and Daniel Molokela of Hwange Central.

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe is being challenged by Vongai Tome while Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi is challenging Mabvuku-Tafara sitting MP James Chidhakwa.

Senior CCC member David Coltart was nominated for the Bulawayo Ward 4 local authority seat.

Former MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe is likely to face ZANU PF’s Mthuli Ncube for the Cowdray Park constituency.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was nominated for the Mt Pleasant constituency seat, while Siziba will likely represent the party in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat.

Job Sikhala Jnr has been nominated to contest the Zengeza West constituency seat, which is currently occupied by his father, Job Sikhala.

The son of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, Richard was nominated for the Norton constituency seat.

More: Pindula News

