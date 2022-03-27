By-election Results Confirm Chamisa’s CCC Claims Lion’s Share, Zanu PF Eats Into Opposition Strongholds

THE newly established Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) emerged the biggest winner in the Saturday by-elections after winning in 22 of the 28 National Assembly seats, official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) results show.

However, Zanu PF can claim significant progress after winning two seats previously occupied by the opposition, Epworth and Mutasa South.

In Epworth, Zanu PF’s Zalerah Makari gaenered 10 248 voted to beat CCC’s Earthrage Kureva who got 8 283 votes.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is yet to announce the official results but tallies by its returning officers show that it was mainly a two-horse race between Zanu PF and CCC.

The results also proved to be the final nail into the MDC-T coffin after the party failed to win in any of the seats or wards being contested for.

Zanu PF also retained its rural sets in Mberengwa South, Murewa South, Chivi South, Mwenezi East, Gokwe Central and Tsholotsho North.

The elections were conducted in 28 parliamentary and 122 local government seats that fell vacant following the recalls of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors.

Some seats fell vacant after the death of councillors and legislators that were voted into office in 2018.

The polls were held amid concerns from the opposition and independent election watchdogs over the credibility of the voters’ roll after a number of discrepancies and anomalies were uncovered.

In Highfield East Constituency CCC’s Erick Murai polled 5 610 votes to win the seat. Erick Murai, therefore, retains the seat he had won in 2018. In Kuwadzana Constituency Matambo Johnson of Citizens Coalition for Change has been declared the winner after getting 7 157 votes. Nhambu Betty of ZANU PF followed with 2 636 votes. Madamombe Fatima of MDC A had 259 votes while UDA’s Mapfumo Nesbet got 56 votes. In Nkulumame Constituency CCC’s Kucaca Ivumile Phulu got 2 760 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018. David Ndlovu of Zanu PF polled 1 900 votes, Gideon Mangena of MDC A 150 votes, Gegory Ncube of RPZ 45votes, and Dumisani Tokwido of DOP 18votes. In Kambuzuma Constituency CCC’s Willias Madzimure garnered 4 457 votes, subsequently retaining the seat he won in 2018. ZANU PF candidate Oscar Nyamunokora got 1800 votes, while MDC Alliance’s Fungai Chiposi polled 154. There were 79 spoilt ballot papers. In Marondera central has also been completed with Caston Matewu of the CCC winning the polls after accumulating 6 756 votes. In Chivi South Constituency Zanu PF candidate Munyaradzi Zizhou polled 6 832 to win the seat. Mhlolo Paul Thompson of CCC got 1 414 votes, while Shadreck Mapope of MDC Alliance got 252, Faith Chuma of Patriotic Zimbabweans got 139 votes and 209 were spoilt votes. In Glen Norah Constituency CCC’s Chikombo Wellington polled 5 098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018. MDC Alliance’s Mabhande Israel won 280 votes, Zanu-PF Magaya Chrispen Allen garnered 1552 votes. Munyuki Allan of UDA won 49 votes while Garwe Kuda garnered 58 votes. Zanu PF retaining the seat after its candidate Nyasha Masoka garnered 11 125 to replace the late Cde Joel Bigie Matiza who died last year. In Kwekwe Central constituency CC Judith Tobaiwa has been declared the new legislator of the constituency after garnering 6 639 votes. The seat was previously occupied by the late Masanga Matambanadzo who won it as an independent candidate in 2018. Long term Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya bounced back after polling 7 146 votes, beating four other candidates, of which Zanu PF’s Vongaishe Mupereri came closest with 3 232 votes.

In Mufakose Constituency CCC’s Susan Matsunga won after polling 4 039 votes. Source: Newzim

