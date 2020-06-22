‘Biti, Khupe meets in private’ – Report

HARARE – An insider within the MDC Alliance has revealed to this publication that vice leader of that party, Tendai Biti held a secret meeting with the acting president of the MDC T, Dr Thokozani Khupe over the weekend to see how they can iron out their differences and work together.

The source revealed that Biti met with Khupe in Bulawayo and the meeting which was held behind closed doors, lasted for almost five hours.

Security aides and other people were barred from the meeting as it was considered as highly confidential.

“Biti drove to Bulawayo on Saturday to meet Khupe to discuss on ways to iron out their political differences. The aides who accompanied Biti told us that the meeting was held between 8pm to 1 am the next day,” said the source.

In the same meeting, it is believed that Biti promised to support Khupe and agreed to render his support to the MDC T.

Biti is believed to have told Khupe that he was now losing patience with Nelson Chamisa as he seems to be captured by people like the former Cabinet Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Jonathan Moyo who continues to dictate to him on how he should take his political steps.

The same source revealed to this publication that Chamisa was not amused with the Biti and Khupe meeting, as it was planned without his knowledge.

Chamisa reportedly phoned Biti asking him about the clandestine meeting to which Biti denied and said he was only in Bulawayo for private business and did not meet Khupe.

“Chamisa was angry about the meeting and rebuked Biti for it. However, Biti denied ever meeting Khupe and insisted that he was in Bulawayo for private business,” said the source.

It is widely believed that fissures in the MDC Alliance are continuing to widen as most of the senior members are now losing faith in the leadership of Chamisa.

Biti is believed to have realised that the demise of MDC Alliance might spell his political end, hence his manoeuvres to sweet-talk Khupe so that they can work together.

