As Zim’s economy goes on free fall, finance minister hits campaign trail

HARARE – As Zimbabwe struggles with a currency in free fall and sky-high inflation, the country’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube has embarked on a campaign to become Zanu-PF’s MP for Bulawayo’s largest suburb, Cowdray Park.

Cowdray Park is a high-density suburb about 25km west of Bulawayo with a population of more than 70,000 people, some of whom have gone years without electricity, water or a sewer system.

Ncube was uncontested in Zanu-PF’s recent primary elections and will represent the ruling party in the forthcoming elections in the newlyestablished constituency.

The finance minister is promising the impoverished residents of Cowdray Park free Wi-Fi, nurse aid training, boreholes, electricity and driving lessons.

But his running for a parliamentary seat has sparked outrage, anger and frustration in Zimbabwe.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero told TimesLIVE Ncube “is no longer a technocrat but a politician”.