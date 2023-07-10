ZUPCO staffer forges certificates

AN analysis clerk under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO)’s Mutare Depot allegedly forged his academic certificates to secure employment.

He has since been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after they received a tip-off.

According to a statement released by ZACC, Josiah Sinai (50) submitted a copy of a forged ‘O’ Level certificate to the company’s human resources clerk with the intention of deceiving the company.

The forgery was discovered after ZACC received an anonymous tip-off that Sinai was using fake academic certificates.

Copies of the forged certificates were recovered after the ZACC investigating team obtained Sinai’s personal file from ZUPCO Mutare Depot through a warrant of search and seizure.

It is alleged that Sinai applied for the vacancy and was considered after he had submitted copies of his forged academic qualifications.

The ‘O’ Level certificate was for November 1991 examinations written at Sakubva Secondary Two.

“He also submitted an ‘A’ Level certificate indicating that he attained three passes in English Literature, Mathematics and Physics in the November 1996 examinations written at Biriri High School; as well as a Diploma in Accounting issued by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in 1998.

“Sinai was subsequently employed as an analysis clerk under the accounts department from August 2020. He was later instructed to submit his original academic certificates as it was later noted that the copies he had earlier submitted were not certified,” reads the statement.

After receiving the tip-off in May, the ZACC investigations team visited Sakubva High School Two to verify Sinai’s ‘O’ Level certificate.

It was established that the school uses the name Rushingo Secondary School as its centre name for examinations, not Sakubva Secondary Two for examinations.

The school headmaster provided a copy of the ‘O’ Level certificates issued in 1991 and there were notable anomalies on the accused person’s copies submitted to ZUPCO.

It was also discovered that the Permanent Secretary’s signature was forged on Sinai’s certificate.

Sinai is set to appear in court facing forgery charges. – Manica Post

