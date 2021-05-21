Zimbabwean prostitute stabs soldier to death

Commercial sex workers in Highfield have blasted their colleague who allegedly stabbed a client to death over the weekend.

The hooker only identified as Christine from Cannan Mahobi saburb fatally stabbed a soldier at Saratoga club at night after a misunderstanding.

“We are not happy with Christine she was not supposed to kill a client now our business is low clients are now afraid even the police are pouncing heavily on us, bar owners and our clients,” lamented Chiedza a hooker.

Another sex worker by the name Tendai said, ” No misunderstanding warrants murder in sex work this hooker has committed a serious offense and she should be prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, bars were ordered to close due to Covid19 pandemic but some were opening in violation of the country’s lockdown measures.

Source: Byo24