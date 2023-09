The high court has rejected an application by Zimbabwean parents, who are beneficiaries of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) regime, to have their three SA-born children recognised as SA citizens.

The parents had challenged the department of home affairs’ refusal to issue birth certificates for the children, but the Polokwane high court said the parents had “failed to safeguard their children’s identity and nationality”

