Zimbabwean national arrested with rail electric cables in Cape Town

Cape Town – A man believed to be in his 30s has been arrested after he was found in possession of non-ferrous metal and overhead Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) copper cable, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, colonel Andrè Traut said via a statement that the suspect was arrested in Mfuleni township with cables with an estimated weight of 2 500 kg.

He said members of the rapid rail police unit in Philippi acted on information that led them to a container in Ncoro Street, where the stolen goods were recovered.

“The Zimbabwean man is scheduled to make his court appearance in Blue Downs once he has been charged,” Traut said.

In another case, said Traut, a man was arrested after he burgled a vacant Camps Bay holiday home.

Traut said police received information that a homeless man sold a flat screen television to an unknown buyer. Investigations led detectives to the house, where the burglary was discovered.

“The owner, who was oblivious of the matter, was traced and a burglary case docket was registered. Last night the suspect was arrested where he was hiding on the slopes of Table Mountain. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Cape Town once he has been charged.”

On Tuesday, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned numerous incidents of looting and malicious damage to property that have taken place across the province during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

He said the acts would not be tolerated, and urged all residents to abide by the law and come forward with information that could assist the police in their efforts to end criminal activities in the province.

African News Agency (ANA)