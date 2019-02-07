Zimbabwean Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing South African Doctor

A 29-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean man based in South Africa was on Wednesday convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison when he appeared before Lephalale High Court for killing a South African doctor.

The man identified as Petrus Standford Moyo was also sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 30 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one year for trespassing, and another 13 years for housebreaking and theft.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, Moyo was part of a group of armed robbers who shot and killed Dr Emslie aged 55, and injured his wife; also a Doctor, in a farm outside Lephalale on 20 September 2017. Said Ngoepe:

The fatal attack took place in the evening around 20:00 when the deceased was sitting outside the house. Four unknown men, two armed with pistols attacked and shot the deceased and went to shoot his wife. The wife was seriously injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The attackers fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle which was later found abandoned few kilometres from the farm.