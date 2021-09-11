Zimbabwean Man Kills Zimbabwean Businessman In SA, Flees To Zimbabwe

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his employer in South Africa, stole R30 000 before fleeing to Zimbabwe.

Admire Dziko from Madzinga village in Honde Valley, Manicaland appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi this week facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to September 23 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutors accuse him of killing his employer, Zimbabwean-born Elijah Boniface Mubure, a businessman based in South Africa.

Dziko was employed by the late as a shop attendant.

According to prosecutors, last month Dziko was dismissed from work for theft.

It is alleged at the time he had stolen R2 000 from the shop before he came to Zimbabwe where he stayed for one month. He went back to South Africa to look for alternative employment.

During his stay, it is alleged he was caught by Mubure who was in the company of other two unnamed men.

The trio allegedly assaulted him, tied his hands and legs using ropes.

They later locked him in a room at the Mubure’s business premises but Dziko managed to untie himself.

On escaping, he met Mubure at the gate and the two started fighting. Dziko overpowered Mubure before he stabbed him with a screwdriver several times on his throat and left him to die.

He allegedly took Mubure’s mobile phones and R30 000 and left South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Bezel Mubure a relative of the deceased discovered the offence and reported the matter at Cleveland Police Station, Johannesburg, South Africa.

On September 7 this year, detectives from CID Homicide in Harare received information from a reliable source the accused person committed a murder case in South Africa o September 2, 2021.

On the same day, detectives reacted to information which then led to the arrest of Dziko at Mashwede Service Station along High Glen Road in Harare.

He was interrogated and this led to the recovery of R2 000 in his pocket, two mobile phones that belonged to the now deceased. – Newzim