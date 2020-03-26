Zimbabwe High Court Judge’s Son Arrested For Murder

A High Court judge’s 21-year old son was on Tuesday arrested for the murder of the missing Ximex Mall dealer who was found dead in Ruwa after a two week- long search.

Masvingo resident judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze, is the father to the self- confessed murderer.

Masvingo resident judge Justice Mawadze

The murderer Munyaradzi Junior Mawadze confessed to committing the heinous act and implicated his two friends Elvin Dongo Saungweme(22) and Dylon Balani (22) after interrogation by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (Homicide).

Details are that on March 12, the trio approached a cell phone dealer identified as Sipho ‘Million’ Ncube around the former Ximex Mall area.

They masqueraded as prospective buyers and ‘kidnapped’ Sipho before robbing him of four handsets in Waterfalls.

After resisting, the trio stabbed Sipho to death and dumped his corpse in a bushy area in Ruwa, in a bid to conceal their crime.

Munyaradzi was caught in Masvingo after detectives received information that he was the last person to be seen in the company of the late Sipho.

Police interrogated him and he admitted to killing Sipho and led detectives to the near decomposed body.

The late Ximex Mall dealer Sipho’Million’ Ncube

The trio is expected to appear in court on Thursday answering to charges of murder.

Meanwhile, the judge’s son is a first year law student at University of Zimbabwe and his neighbours said he was a quiet and intelligent young man.

“I don’t know what to say, this guy is my next door neighbour since 2009 and he was very quiet and intelligent.

“l don’t even know how he changed ko izvi zvekudayi wakazozvitangawo rinhi,nhai Mwari munhu anga achitozviendera hake ku University,” wrote her neighbour Tendai Mutekedza on micro-blogging site Facebook.

Sources closer to Munyaradzi said he was ‘broken’ since the death of his mother who died in a car accident in 2018.

“The young man has a weird behaviour, very quiet and unpredictable ever since his mother died.

“She was the deputy head at Lord Malvern High school.

“At one time he faked robbery at his house and his father’s car was stripped.

“I have a strong feeling that he was hooked on drugs,” said a source that stays in the same neighbourhood.