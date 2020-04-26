Zanu PF youths ‘threaten’ council cop over illegal structures demolitions

Zanu PF youths who allegedly threatened to attack municipal cops who were demolishing illegal structures around Machipisa, Harare, have appeared in court.

Golden Mawesera, 31, Moses Handiseni, 49, and Kudzanai Moyo, 25, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with hindering enforcement officers from conducting their duties.

They were remanded in custody to April 27 after requesting for time to seek legal representation to mount their bail application.

The complainant is Harare Municipal Police represented by George Dakarai, 61, who is employed by the Harare City Council.

Prosecutor Panganai Chiutsi alleged that on April 19, a team of municipal cops led by Dakarai was demolishing illegal structures around Machipisa when Mawesera and his accomplices, who claimed to be Zanu PF youths, confronted him questioning the demolitions. Dakarai questioned the trio’s authority to confront him about the issue and this did not go down well with Mawesera and his team who threatened to assault him and take away his car keys.

Sensing danger, Dakarai got into his car and locked himself inside before calling the police.

Mawesera and his accomplices were then arrested.