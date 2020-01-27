Zanu PF councillor drags wife to court for stealing his cell phone

Mutare: ZANU PF ward 6 councillor in Mutare South constituency, Washington Muradzikwa, dragged his wife before a city magistrate accusing her of stealing his tablet cell phone.

The wife, Lilian Mujokochi (44), appeared before magistrate Purity Gumbo facing theft charges.

She denied the charges but was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison wholly suspended on the condition that she pays $300 fine.

In her defence, Mujokochi told the court that she did not steal the cell phone but took it to watch videos with the couple’s children.

“Your Worship, l did not steal the cell phone but I took it to watch videos with my children. l returned it. I don’t even know why he is saying l still possess it,” said Mujokochi.

Prosecutors told the court that on the day unknown to the court but in November last year, Muradzikwa left his tablet on the coffee table while retiring to bed.

He woke up the next day around 7am to find the electronic gadget missing.

Muradzikwa confronted his wife over the missing tablet.

Mujokochi reportedly admitted that she had indeed taken the phone but she failed to produce it in time forcing Muradzikwa to take legal action.