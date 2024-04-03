Woman in trouble over US$2k birthday gift

Spread the love

A WOMAN, who was on the police wanted list for allegedly defrauding 34 women of US$2000, which was meant for a birthday gift, has been arrested.

Patricia Mutandwa has since appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates’s Court where she was granted bail after she pleaded that she was breastfeeding.

She was granted US$50 bail and will be back in court on April 8.

Sources said Patricia was arrested at a local hotel in Harare after meeting the complainant, Sipho Mazibuko, who then alerted the police.

Her case was recorded under CR120/3/24.

Patricia joined the Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe group and proposed a birthday club idea.

Thirty four women joined the club.

Allegations are that sometime in January this year, the group of ladies agreed to raise money for a birthday gift for one of their members during the same month.

It is claimed that, after raising the money, which amounted to US$2000, Patricia allegedly disappeared.

Some of the contributions were allegedly put into her husband’s Ecocash account and her Innbucks account.

A police report was made leading to her arrest.

