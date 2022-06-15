Willard Katsande survives car hijacking in South Africa

Reports coming from South Africa indicate that Zimbabwean born, South African based, soccer player Willard Katsande has survived a gruesome hijacking incident.

Katsande who was recently on a private visit to Zimbabwe told the media that the incident made him lose business and personal property worth thousands of rands including his cellphone plus cash which was in the car at the time of the incident.

According to Katsande three coloured guys hijacked him in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

He was left with bruises.

His car was later found in Eldorado Park by the tracking company badly damaged on the inside.

Katsande is a Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs and the Zimbabwe national team. He is currently with DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United F.C.