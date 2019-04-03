Welshman Ncube’s sidekick arrested for MDC-A violence

Police yesterday arrested MDC-Alliance legislator for Zengeza East, (47) and the party’s Chitungwiza Ward 14 councillor Chengetai Nyagonda (48) on charges of public violence that occurred at the party’s Ward 17 councillor Fungai Magadzire’s home in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Chimbaira is Welshman Ncube’s sidekick.

Chimbaira is facing another charge of attempted murder after he tried to run over Chitungwiza deputy mayor Jabulani Mutunzi with his Toyota Fortuner.

Five complainants have come forward raising charges of public violence against Chimbaira and his co-accused.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of the two.

“I can confirm that police have arrested Goodrich Chimbaira and Chengetai Nyagonda on charges of public violence,” he said.

“The two are detained at Chitungwiza Police Station.”

MDC-Alliance sources that spoke to The Herald last night said: “After Chimbaira and a group of MDC-Alliance youths beat Magadzire, he then drove his Toyota Fortuner and tried to run over Mutunzi (35) who is the deputy mayor and Ward 15 councillor in Chitungwiza and he was rescued by members of the public. For that charge, we are sure that Chimbaira is likely to face an attempted murder charge.”

Cases of violence have been rising in the MDC-Alliance in recent days as the party prepares for its congress set for May.