Walter Magaya escapes abduction, loses cash and car

Prophetic and Healing ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya escaped abduction when seven machete-wielding men attacked his grandmother in search of him.

Sources said the armed men arrived at the house around 0100 hours and demanded to know Magaya’s whereabouts.

“They beat up two security guys… took US$2000 and a Mercedes Benz,” said the source.

“Magaya usually passes by every Sunday after his church services to see his mother and grand mother.”

The attempt on Magaya comes when reports of abductions are all over and mainly targeted at the opposition and activists.

Sources, however, said the attack on Magaya is shocking because the clergyman is not a politician or an activist.

“Why are they attacking him? He is not a politician or activist. We want to know the motive,” said the source.

“Recently his hotel was gutted down by fire and up to now the cause of the fire has not been established.“

More: Zim Morning Post