Walter Magaya due in court today

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya is due in court today over rape allegations but the key State witness Petronellah Donhodzo Mandaza does not want to testify and accuses Prosecutor-General Ray Goba and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of trying to force her to do so.

According to the Herald, Mandaza, has instead filed a case with the High Court to assess Goba’s suitability as prosecutor-general if he persists in calling her to testify against her will.

While rape victims are normally protected by law and their names are kept confidential Mandaza went public about the case saying she had been forced to falsely implicate the pastor.

Magaya is also being charged with alleged unlawful termination of pregnancy and obstructing and defeating the course of justice but Mandaza denies ever falling pregnant.