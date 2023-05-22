Tracking system leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

MASVINGO-Police in Masvingo has recovered a Toyota Corolla vehicle stolen in Epworth, Harare, on Saturday after the owner used a tracking system.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the recovery at Musvuugwa Village, Headman Madyangove in Chivi to The Mirror.

He said one of the suspects was shot in the legs is admitted at Masvingo General Hospital while his two alleged accomplices evaded arrest and are still at large.

Circumstances are that the thieves stole a vehicle belonging to Jimmy Juwawo (50) on Saturday, and he phoned Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, who is in charge of operations in Masvingo Province, around 3: 30 am.

He informed her he was tracking his stolen vehicle around the Chaka area. Police mounted roadblocks near Chaka.

The alleged thieves, however, changed route and headed towards the Mhandamabwe-Chivi road using link roads.

They then parked the vehicle at Musvuugwa Village under Headman Madyangove in Chivi.

Juwawo updated the Police, and detectives went to Musvuugwa Village, where they found the vehicle parked at the Musvuugwa homestead.

Three alleged thieves ran away from the homestead when they saw the detectives, and one of them, Tinashe Chosaina (22) of Budiriro in Harare, was shot on the right foot and left knee as he escaped.

He is at Masvingo General Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The value of the recovered vehicle is US$2 900. Police did not recover a cell phone and US$18.

Dhewa urged motorists to install tracking systems on their vehicles as it will help Police quickly apprehend thieves.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...