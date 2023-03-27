Top Bulawayo lawyer in the dock for rape

A BULAWAYO regional magistrate has set 11 April as the trial date for a top lawyer who is accused of raping his client who had come to his office for legal advice on a matter regarding her late husband’s estate.

Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube (41) appeared before Collet Ncube charged with rape.

Ncube pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 11 April for the commencement of trial.

Allegations against Ncube are that on 2 April 2019 and at around 12.30pm, the victim who is also his ex-girlfriend went to his office in the city centre to collect her late husband’s estate papers.

Ncube allegedly told the victim that he felt like having sex with her.

When the victim refused to give in to Ncube’s sexual proposal, he is alleged to have unzipped his pair of trousers and tried to force his private parts into her mouth.

The complainant moved away intending to get out of the room but Ncube grabbed her and went on to lift her skirt before pushing her undergarment aside and allegedly had sex with her while standing and without her consent.

Ncube allegedly raped her without a condom.

The victim left Ncube’s office and went and reported the matter to the police. Investigations by the police led to Ncube’s arrest.

The victim was referred to hospital for medical examination.

