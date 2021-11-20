Till operators kill shoplifter

TWO till operators have been arrested after they fatally assaulted a man for shoplifting.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in a bushy area near New Magwegwe Suburb on November 17.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Thabo Dube (19) Magutshwa Pride (23) and Ngonidzashe Mukonyora (29) for murder after they assaulted the victim, Mutuma Mbewe (22) on 17 November in a bush near New Magwegwe.

“The victim was apprehended and detained by the suspects who are till operators, for shoplifting at Hamara Supermarket in Pumula East Luveve. The victim escaped from the supermarket and was apprehended by the suspects with help of the public. He died on the following day whilst admitted at Mpilo Hospital,” said the police.

In another incident police in Fort Rixon are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred on November 18 at Glengrary Village, Fort Rixon. The victim, Moment Ncube (22) died upon admission at Bulawayo Hospital due to a deep cut on the head.