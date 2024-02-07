Three robbery suspects die in shootout with police

Spread the love

Police in Gwanda shot and killed three suspected armed robbers during a shootout at Tuli River on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Pride Moyo, Newman Ncubve, and Ntokozo Ncube while their alleged accomplice Simelweyinkosi Dube is reportedly on the run after surviving the shootout.

Nyathi said police intercepted the suspects while on their way to Freda Mine.

“On seeing the detectives, the suspects started to fire toward the police officers and a shootout ensued. Resultantly, Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube, and Ntokozo Ncube were shot and were taken to Gwanda District Hospital where they died upon admission,” Nyathi said.

The detectives recovered a revolver 38 SPL with two live rounds, three empty cartridges, and two pellet guns from the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects are linked to two robbery cases and an attempted murder case recorded in the region between August last year and January this year.

On June 30, 2023, the suspects who were armed with pistols, a hunting knife, knobkerrie, and pepper spray broke into Insindi Ranch house, attacked two complainants before stealing US$7 800 cash, an FN 9mm pistol with a magazine of 13 rounds, a Cadix, .38 revolver and jewellery valued at US$200.

“In another robbery case which occurred on the 1st of January 2024 in Plumtree, the suspects who were armed with firearms attacked a victim before stealing US$74 000, ZAR 25 000, and a motor vehicle.”

“The suspects are also linked to a case of attempted murder which occurred in Cowdray Park on the 1st of August 2023, where three police officers were injured during a shootout,” Nyathi added.

In a related case, police in Mashonaland Central province have accounted for two suspected notorious robbers Shepherd Kamhandu (19) and Douglas Kaingidza (39) linked to a spate of robberies and break-ins that occurred in Mt Darwin district between July 29, 2023, and January 27 this year.

Source: News Day

