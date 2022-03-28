Thieves steal US$1.2 million in cash after break-in at Lobels Biscuits

BULAWAYO – Thieves stole R16.7 million (about US$1.1 million) and US$80,000 in cash during a break-in at confectionery company Lobels Biscuits, police said.

An HP laptop, Z$110,000 and P1,000 were also taken in the incident at the company’s Luton Street offices in Bulawayo on Sunday night.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said robbery detectives had launched an investigation after “unknown suspects broke into the company offices and proceeded to the accounts office where they broke a safe and stole the cash.”

The police statement did not say if the premises were guarded at the time.

