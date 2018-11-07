Supa Mandiwanzira Granted $2 000 Bail

Former Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister, Supa Mandiwanzira, was freed on $2 000 bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Through his lawyers, Mandiwanzira complained that police deliberately sent him to Matapi cells, yet his case could have been heard on the same day.

The Nyanga South legislator is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office where he allegedly awarded a contract to Megawatt Company without going to tender and directed NetOne to pay US$4 million for the service and US$1 million for consultancy.

Mandiwanzira is also alleged to have seconded Tawanda Chinembiri to the POTRAZ board without following due process which prejudiced the telecommunications regulator of US$35 000 through allowances drawn by Chinembiri..