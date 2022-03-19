South African car jackers arrested in Bulawayo

THREE men believed to be carjackers have been arrested in Bulawayo on allegations of stealing three vehicles — a Toyota Prado, Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux — from South Africa before smuggling them into the country.

The three are Nkosiyabo Bekithemba Mbambo (29), Karl Jodack Herbert (26) and Nomathemba Ncube (26).

The three cars have since been impounded by the police as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The three vehicles were South African registered and all their trackers were found disconnected, while one of the suspects was found in possession of a fake Malawian passport and faked registration books. Investigations are underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a robbery case in which a 23-year-old man lost a Toyota Sienta vehicle (AEQ 8754), Huawei cellphone, a pair of shoes and US$26 cash to three armed robbers in Kadoma.

The man, who operates a pirate taxi, was approached by the robbers who pretended as genuine clients and wanted to be taken to Damafalls plots.

Along the way, the robbers attacked the victim and robbed him before driving off.

The incident come after police are still investigating a case in which a motorist lost an unregistered Isuzu KB vehicle and US$4 600 cash to three armed robbers he had offered a lift near Westgate area while on his way to Karoi.

The man picked three men near the shopping centre who pretended to be genuine passengers and along the way one of them produced a pistol before robbing the victim. They later dumped him and drove back towards the city.

“The ZRP urges motorist to avoid carrying strangers in their vehicles when travelling,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. “On March 6, 2022, a motorist driving a white unregistered Isuzu KB vehicle from Harare to Karoi picked up three male passengers at Westgate, Harare.

“Along the way near Lion Kopje turn off, one of the suspects produced an unknown pistol and stole US$4 600 cash before bundling the driver out of the vehicle. They then drove off towards Harare.”

No arrests and recoveries have been made.