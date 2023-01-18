Smiling multiple murder suspect Muvevi claims torture by cops

HARARE – Murder accused ex-detective, Jaison Muvevi Wednesday narrated how he was allegedly tortured by his former colleagues Tuesday night, as he was finally brought before a Harare magistrate under heavy police escort.

Muvevi, who allegedly shot and killed three people who included a senior police officer and severely injured a junior cop in Wedza Friday before his foiled escape into neighbouring Mozambique, appeared free spirited as he walked into the dock with a smile while in handcuffs and leg irons.

The former detective lamented how he was hardly allowed sleep Tuesday night by his former colleagues who allegedly tortured by hanging him from a bar.

“They added extra handcuffs and hung me from a bar (with the handcuffs),” he said before asking for a lawyer.

Prosecutors requested and were granted a warrant for the suspect’s further detention by police investigators.

His lawyer, Samuel Dzingira had challenged the request by police to further detain his client arguing it was in the best interest of justice to send him to jail instead.

“If they want to interview him, they can still do so with him coming from jail,” Dzingira said.

“Since the 24-hour period expires tomorrow (Thursday), the warrant for further detention should be refused and the accused be placed on remand on a Form 242 tomorrow.”

The presiding magistrate Dennis Mangosi ruled that it would also be in the interest of justice if police were given the opportunity to wind up their investigations.

He will now be headed back to Wedza where the police want him to make indications before charges are formally preferred against him.

Muvevi comes back to court on January 20 for his initial remand.

