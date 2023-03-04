News Ticker

Shingi Munyeza arrested for fraud

Shingi Munyeza

Businessman Shingi Munyeza has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Harare woman of US$85 000.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Munyeza was arrested this Friday night on allegations that in January this year, defrauded a woman of some US$85 000 she had received as a severance package from her former employer.

Munyeza allegedly convinced the complainant to give him the money as an investment while promising to return US$100 000 by the end of January.

Munyeza however failed to pay back the money prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police who arrested him.

