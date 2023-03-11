Serial robber back in court

A 20-year-old man, with six pending court cases, was back in the dock again yesterday.

Deliverance Nyasha Makomva appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing two counts of robbery.

All six pending cases relate to robbery.

He was remanded in custody to Monday for bail considerations.

The State said on December 24 last year, Deliverance, Tendai Ruchiyo, Emmanuel Dylan Matiza, Carlos Mabhonga, who are on the run, and the late Alexio Mupamhura, went to Harare High School where they subdued two guards on duty.

They broke into the school’s main office and stole a Samsung phone, three laptops, a television set and US$200. In another case, the court heard that Deliverance, Lloyd Chinembiri and other gang members raided Maxi Energy company.

They tied the caretaker, who was sleeping in his bedroom.

They stole two laptops, 5×12 volts Gel batteries, 4×48 volts Lithium batteries, 1×3 000 watts Inverter, 1xGrow watt inverter, 1×48 volts 100AH Version batteries, work suits and a raincoat.

The State said Deliverance was arrested at Ruwa turn-off while driving a Honda Fit they used as a gateway car.

Several goods were recovered in the car and at his house.

Zebedia Bofu appeared for the State. –

