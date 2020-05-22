Sacked Minister Mutodi’s Borrowdale home burgled

SACKED deputy Minister of Information, Publicty and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi lost valuables including 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000 to thieves who broke into his Borrowdale residence in Harare.

The thieves, brothers Denver and Cosmos Zvomuya, Fidelis Martin Mandaza and Pardon Magombo were arrested and have since appeared in court charged with theft.

Zvomuya brothers and Mandaza admitted to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matowa. Magombo denied the charges saying he was only hired to ferry the stolen property.

He told the court that he was not in the know that the items had been stolen.