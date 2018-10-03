SA cops nab Zimbabwean woman with drugs worth R350k

Cape Town – A routine roadblock in a sleepy Central Karoo town led to the arrest of at least one young woman and the seizure of a kilogram of methamphetamine (tik) worth an estimated R350 000, Western Cape Police said on Wednesday.

“Efforts to eradicate trafficking of drugs along our main entrance and exit routes from and to the Western Cape yet again yielded positive results following the confiscation of drugs (Tik) with an estimated street value of about R350 000.00 earlier today near a Central Karoo town,” the police said.

“During a routine roadblock in the Central Karoo area, members attached to the Western Cape Provincial Detective’s OCI Narcotics pulled over a passenger bus for inspection when they noticed the suspicious passenger. Upon searching her belongings, they found 1 kg of methamphetamine (Tik) in her possession. The Tik is estimated at a value of about R350 000.00.

“Subsequent to the find they arrested the 23-year-old woman who is currently detained. She is scheduled to appear in the Beaufort West magistrates court (on Thursday, 04 October 2018) once she had been charged for the illegal possession of Drugs,” the police said.

Western Cape Provincial Police management also commended the members for their “dedication and focus to rid our streets from this evil”.

Western Cape Police Commission Lt General Khombinkosi Jula said: “The effort to eradicate drug dependency and trafficking in general will continue throughout our province.”