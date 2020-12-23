Rural juvenile (13) gets pregnant after watching videos with a male colleague

NGUNDU – A 13-year-old girl from Mwenezana estate, a sugarcane compound in Ngundu allegedly got pregnant after sex with a 24-year-old man who she would watch videos with from a laptop at night.

The family of Justice Tsvuke (24) who is alleged to have impregnated the juvenile offered to pay lobola and arrange a marriage.

Tizirai Pedzisai, the juvenile’s brother would however, not contemplate marriage of a 13-year-old and he reported the matter at Ngundu Police Station. He even refused to entertain the matter when the two families were called for discussion at village Head Maride’s homestead.

Milton Rukovo, the accused’s brother said he was not at liberty to discuss family matter with Two Nations.

Efforts to get a comment from Tsvuke were futile.

The juvenile has since given birth to a baby boy.

Pedzisai said the two had sex when the girl’s mother was away. The two would watch movies from the laptop until the juvenile’s siblings fell asleep and then they would have sex.

The juvenile's mother discovered the pregnancy after being tipped off by other neighbors.