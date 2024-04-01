Ruling on Chipinge evictions set for this week

Spread the love

Ruling on Chipinge evictions set for next week

CHIPINGE – Villagers who are facing evictions from the land of their ancestors which they occupied since 1935 will hear the court verdict on April 3, this year.

The villagers who are from Mahachi Village under Chief Musikavanhu appeared in court on 10 different occasions.

The villagers’ tenth appearance in court was on March 21.

According to the law all communal and agricultural land belongs to the State, it does not matter that one has title to the land.

The villagers were dragged to court by Chipinge Rural District Council for settling on gazetted land.

They appeared before Magistrate Alfred Chinembiri.

The State alleges that the villagers are unlawfully occupying and carrying out development on the land. They have been appearing in court in batches and were given free bail.

Tariro Tazvitya of Bere and Brothers is representing the villagers on behalf of Professor Lovemore Madhuku. Chipinge RDC is represented by Robert Zirasha who is the Checheche Growth Point Sub-Office manager.

Some of the elderly villagers facing evictions have been staying in Mahachi since 1935. The accused were served with eviction papers through ZRP.

Organisations including the Platform for Youth and Community Development Trust are making efforts to intervene and save the villagers.

