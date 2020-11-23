Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law in court for corruption

THE late former President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore has been summoned back in court to answer to allegations of corruptly hiring security services from Safeguard Security company in 2017 without following proper tender procedures.

The former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court for trial on criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is alleged to have hired the security services for US$16 445 instead of the recommended US$10 000.

Chikore was recently acquitted of an unrelated matter in which he was charged of kidnapping together with a Safeguard security member Simbarashe Mutimbe and accused of violent conduct.

Chikore allegedly had Zimbabwe Airways legal head Bertha Zakeyo detained for two hours at the airline’s offices in June last year.

High Court judge Justice Happias Zhou threw out the case and Chikore walked out a free man.