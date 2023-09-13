Robbers blow Delta Beverages safes

MASVINGO-Three armed robbers pounced at a Delta Beverages warehouse in the industrial area around 1 am and went away with US$580.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He encouraged businesses to use multi-methods to enhance their security.

The Mirror has it on good authority that the case was reported under RRB 5550252.

Circumstances are that the three armed robbers who are still at large were driving a grey Toyota Wish.

They were armed with a rifle, a hammer, dynamite explosives and an iron bar. The gang approached a security guard Batanai Chibwanda (41)manning the main gate and hit him on the back of the head with the iron bar.

The guard was forced-marched to the cash office where the armed robbers blew two safe boxes using dynamite. They went away with US$580 from the two safes.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...