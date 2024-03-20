Reza sworn in as ZACC Chair, promises rigorous crackdown on corruption

Spread the love

HARARE — Seasoned public prosecutor, Michael Reza, has taken oath as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), vowing to clamp down on illicit gains in a country marred by graft.

Sworn in today at a ceremony presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Reza promised a hardline stance on corruption, leveraging his expertise in asset forfeiture and anti-money laundering to strip criminals of their ill-gotten wealth.

Reza’s resolve to tackle corruption head-on is set against the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s notorious corruption landscape.

He faces the daunting task of living up to his pledge in an environment where such efforts have historically been hindered by systemic challenges.

“I was trained in asset forfeiture and money laundering. I went to South Africa, Botswana, and Malawi taking training in that aspect. That is something dear to my heart,” Reza declared, signaling a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

“We are going to ensure that criminals are disgorged of the proceeds of crime. It must be known that crime does not pay,” he asserted.

His tenure as a prosecutor, however, was not without controversy, marked by accusations of unjustified bail denials for opposition members — a history that will cast a shadow over his new role, with many watching to see if his actions as ZACC Chairperson will align with his tough-on-crime rhetoric.

Reza stepped into his new role, calling upon Zimbabweans to join the fight against corruption, emphasizing that the responsibility to cleanse the nation of corruption lies within.

“The only persons who can stop corruption are Zimbabweans, ourselves. We have the obligation to ensure that we fight against corruption,” he implored.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...