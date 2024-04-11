Quartet in court for killing a suspected maize thief

Spread the love

Four people appeared in court yesterday for allegedly beating a man to death whom they suspected of stealing some maize cobs belonging to one of them.

Gift Kamupira (49), Sirivako Davson Kagwa (69), Stephen Albert Phiri (65) and Barbra Kumodzi (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court and they will return to court on April 25 pending indictment.

The State alleged that on April 5, at an open space in Rugare, the accused teamed up and assaulted the now deceased with fists and claps all over his body. He sustained serious injuries that led to his death.

It is alleged that the accused assaulted the deceased for allegedly stealing some mealie cobs in Kamupira’s field.

