‘Prophet’ Freddy’s accuser sent him nudes and pestered him for sex, court hears

HARARE – A woman accusing preacher Tapiwa Freddy of rape sent him nude photos and told him she was horny, a court heard on Thursday.

The married Goodness and Mercy ministry founder denies rape and insists that he had consensual sex with the 33-year-old radio presenter.

An audio of an alleged phone conversation between Freddy and the woman was also played in court. A woman that the defence says is the alleged victim is heard telling the preacher: “I’m hungry, l want sex. I’m failing to control my sexual feelings.”

The audio call, the defence said, came from the alleged victim’s number. The defence also submitted WhatsApp conversations between the pair as evidence of a relationship.

The woman denied it was her voice on the audio.

Magistrate Gloria Takundwa was also shown nude pictures of Freddy’s accuser, which the preacher claims she voluntarily sent to him.

The woman, while admitting it was her in the pictures, denied sending them to Freddy.

She said Freddy was so jealous he sometimes kept her phone, and she suspects he used that opportunity to send himself the images, including one of her bathing which she said was snapped by her late husband.

Freddy’s lawyer, Everson Chatambudza, charged: “You lured the accused to your bed. Do you still deny it?”

She denied the allegation.

The woman was raped in November 2020 at her home in Mount Pleasant Heights after Freddy pursued her for months while she mourned her husband, according to the prosecution.

The trial continues.