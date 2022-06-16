Police says Moreblessing murder not political

HARARE – Police have confirmed the arrest of Moreblessing Ali’s killer, Pius Jamba, saying their investigations so far have shown there is no political link to the murder.

In a brief statement, police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pios Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali. A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day.”

Ali, 46, was leaving a bar at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in the Nyatsimbe area of Chitungwiza on May 24 when she was allegedly abducted by Jamba.

Her dismembered body was found in a pit 10km away on June 11, at the home of Jamba’s mother.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said the murder was politically-motivated after it emerged that Jamba was the half-brother of the local Zanu PF chairman, Simba Chisango.

Police have denied a political link to the murder, insisting that the two were previous lovers and suggesting the quarrel was a domestic dispute.

Ali’s family had vowed not to bury her until her killer is arrested. A prayer service at the Ali home on Tuesday was disrupted by violent clashes between Zanu PF and CCC supporters which left a trail of destruction.

Police said 21 houses were damaged, six tuckshops destroyed and four vehicles set on fire.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has appealed for calm after police arrested two of his party’s MPs – Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole – over the violence. Both deny charges of incitement to commit public violence.

