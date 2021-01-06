Police end the social media hysteria of “baby-killed-by-cop” fake-news

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says medical personnel have confirmed that the baby seen in a social media video titled ‘Police officer strikes, kills little baby with a baton stick in Harare’ is alive and was not hit by a baton stick.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police officer smashed a windscreen and the fragments hit the mother and baby.

“The public is advised that comprehensive investigations conducted by the police have revealed that a team of police officers was on traffic enforcement duties along Second Street near Bindura bound commuter rank, Harare on 4th of January 2021…when one of the members tried to arrest a kombi crew for picking passengers at an undesignated point and contravening Covid-19 regulations.

“The member smashed a windscreen on the kombi and the fragments hit the mother and the baby. A fracas occurred as the mother and members of the public remonstrated against the officers.”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the mother and the baby were then taken to Westend Clinic where medical checks revealed that no injuries had been sustained by the baby or mother.

He also highlighted that both the police officers and the mother did not report the case.

Ass Comm Nyathi reiterated that the ZRP does not condone acts of smashing kombis’ windscreens and action will be taken against the errant officers.