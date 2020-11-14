Police Advise People “Not To Go To Ginimbi’s Homestead”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has advised members of the public not to go to the homestead of the late socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure in Domboshava, 35km outside Harare saying the place is already congested.
Multitudes intend to attend Ginimbi’s burial which is underway. Ginimbi died on Sunday in a road accident after his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.
Below is the police’s statement.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that Dombushava Road and some roads leading to the late GeniOs Kadungure’s homestead are now congested. The public is therefore urged to corporate with the police officers on the ground to curtail accidents, cases of theft and ensure effective maintenance of law and order at the funeral.
As the Kadungure homestead is now overwhelmed with mourners and in the interest of Covid-19 regulations, members of the public any kindly advIsed not to go to the homestead and give the Kadungure family space to conduct the burial proceedings In a serene environment.