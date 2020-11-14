Police Advise People “Not To Go To Ginimbi’s Homestead”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has advised members of the public not to go to the homestead of the late socialite and businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure in Domboshava, 35km outside Harare saying the place is already congested.

Multitudes intend to attend Ginimbi’s burial which is underway. Ginimbi died on Sunday in a road accident after his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

Below is the police’s statement.